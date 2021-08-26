State's First EEE Case Confirmed In Livingston County Horse

August 26, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Michigan’s first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this year has been confirmed in a Livingston County horse.



In a press release issued today, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland confirmed that a two-year-old Standardbred filly from Livingston County tested positive for the viral disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes to both animals and people.



It is typically seen in late summer to early fall each year in Michigan. State officials say the discovery underscores the need for both horse owners and Michigan residents to take precautions. They describe EEE as “one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. with a 90 percent fatality rate among horses that become ill and a 33 percent fatality rate among humans who become ill.”



Last year, Michigan experienced 41 cases of EEE in animals and four cases in humans. Wineland said that the Livingston County horse was never vaccinated against EEE, and it developed signs of illness —including fever, lethargy, and depression — “which progressed to the animal exhibiting neurologic signs and being down on the ground with an inability to get up.”



The horse was euthanized due to her declining condition and Wineland said it is critically important for horse owners to reach out to their veterinarian to discuss how to best protect their animals from the disease.