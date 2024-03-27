UPDATE: FEMA Deadline Extended to May 8th

March 27, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Residents affected by last year's severe weather now have until Wednesday, May 8th to apply for FEMA assistance.



Livingston County Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin issued a press release to remind local citizens that federal resources are available for eligible residents and businesses affected by severe weather that struck the region in August 2023.



The FEMA declaration covers Eaton, Ingham, Livingston, and Oakland counties in the 7th District. Slotkin advises if you have family or friends in Wayne, Ionia, Kent, Macomb, or Monroe counties who were affected by those storms, this information applies to them as well.



Eligible participants can start the application process either by logging on to www.disasterassistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app, or calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.



A Town Hall Meeting facilitated by Livingston County Emergency Management will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. to provide more information. The event is free and will be held at the Livingston County Public Safety Building at 1911 Tooley Road in Howell.