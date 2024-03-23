Livingston County To Host Town Hall Meeting On FEMA Services

March 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County is hosting a town hall meeting on available FEMA Services for those impacted by severe storms, tornados, and flooding last summer.



The public is invited to take part in the meeting on Thursday regarding the federal assistance programs to help recover from damages last August. It will be facilitated by Livingston County Emergency Management.



The meeting will take place at the Livingston County Public Safety Building located at 1911 Tooley Road in Howell from 5:30 to 7:30pm.



The public is welcome to hear opening remarks starting sharp at 5:30pm. There will be an opportunity to ask questions of FEMA representatives regarding available assistance, the application process, and application status for those who have already applied for assistance.



FEMA will have representatives on-site to assist with new applications, provide updates on current applications (have your FEMA application number with you), discuss ways to better prepare for catastrophic events in the future, as well as the Small Business Association loan process and the current limits and rates.



FEMA representatives will also explain the National Flood Insurance Program. Residents and business owners who sustained losses from this severe weather event can apply for assistance at https://www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.



The FEMA deadline for applications is Monday, April 8th.