Felony Charges Filed Against Lawmaker For Incident Near Fowlerville

April 16, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Felony charges have been authorized by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office against a State Representative from Wayne County following his arrest last week near Fowlerville.



Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry authorized a felony complaint against Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster for the April 6th incident, charging him with four counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a High Blood Alcohol Content, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence of alcohol and Reckless Driving.



Arraignment is expected to take place at 3:30 this afternoon in front of Magistrate Jerry Sherwood.



Jones was arrested after Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to a crash in Livingston County along I-96 in the early evening of April 6th. Jones was released the following day pending lab results. While the specific details of the incident have yet to be released, video made by a driver on I-96 at the time recorded a black SUV with a license plate matching Jones’ vehicle swerving in and out of traffic.



Jones is in his third term representing Wayne County’s 11th District. He is also an Inkster Auxiliary Police Officer. Jones was pulled over by Michigan State Police in May of 2018 while driving eastbound on I-94 for speeding, having a window tint and an obstructed license plate. Open intoxicants were discovered in the vehicle, although police said neither Jones nor any of his passengers were drunk. The open intoxicant charge was eventually dismissed and Jones paid fines for the other violations.