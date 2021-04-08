Warrant Sought Against State Rep. For Obstructing Police

April 8, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Obstructing police is one of the potential charges that a State Representative from Wayne County is facing after being arrested near Fowlerville Tuesday night.



Michigan State Police report that troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to a crash in Livingston County along I-96 early Tuesday evening which led to the arrest of a 25-year-old male from Inkster. State Police records show that warrants were requested against Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster for obstructing police, along with misdemeanor weapons and traffic offenses.



Jones was released Wednesday pending lab results. The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office said they had received reports of allegations regarding Jones, but as the matter was under investigation, they would have no further comment. However, Fox 2 Detroit broadcast video from a driver on I-96 at the time who recorded a black SUV with a license plate matching Jones’ vehicle swerving in and out of traffic.



Jones is in his third term representing Wayne County’s 11th District. He is also an Inkster Auxiliary Police Officer. The Dearborn Press & Guide reported that Jones was pulled over by Michigan State Police in May of 2018 while driving eastbound on I-94 for speeding, having a window tint and an obstructed license plate. Open intoxicants were discovered in the vehicle, although police said neither Jones nor any of his passengers were drunk. The open intoxicant charge was eventually dismissed and Jones paid fines for the other violations.



Jones has made no comment on Tuesday’s arrest, although Republican Jason Wentworth, the Speaker of the Michigan House called the reports “incredibly disappointing” and that elected officials must be held to a higher standard.



Top photo - Courtesy of Fox 2 Detroit