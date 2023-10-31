Grand Marshal Announced For 2023 Fantasy Of Lights Parade

October 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The grand marshal has been announced for the 2023 Fantasy of Lights Parade in downtown Howell.



The parade has been a beloved tradition for 39 years, bringing joy and holiday spirit to Livingston County and its visitors.



Clark Gill, Owner of Aberrant Ales, will lead the colorful procession. The parade takes place the day after Thanksgiving every year.



Gill is a long-time resident of Livingston County and he has been a cornerstone of the community since he opened Aberrant Ales in Downtown Howell in November 2017. What began as a hobby for Gill quickly evolved into a passionate venture that officials say has enriched the local culture and spirit of downtown Howell.



A press release states “At Aberrant Ales, Clark Gill has not only crafted exceptional beer but has also contributed his time and talent to numerous organizations and events, making a positive impact on the community. His commitment to the betterment of Howell and its surrounding areas is an inspiration to all who know him”.



Festivities for the 39th Annual Fantasy of Lights begin at 3pm on State Street and include live entertainment, letter-writing to Santa, children's craft activities, food truck options, and a chance to meet live reindeer.



Participants can enter to join a 1-mile walk or run in the Fantasy 5k (registration is required) with a costume contest that will set a festive tone for the evening. The highlight of the event is the parade, which will illuminate Grand River starting at 7pm.



This year's theme for the Fantasy of Lights Parade is "Tunes and Toons," and float entries are encouraged to decorate their float with their favorite Christmas songs or cartoons.



Cobb-Hall Insurance is once again the presenting sponsor of this year's event.



Parade applications can be found at howell.org. Sponsorships are also available.