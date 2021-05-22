Slotkin Recognizes Local Students & Community Member

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Congresswoman is recognizing some local high school students for their efforts to raise funds to build an all-inclusive playground along with a well-known community member for his tireless devotion.



8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin recently read two statements onto the congressional record. One recognized 16 graduating seniors from Howell High School who participated as contestants in the 14th annual “Senior Survivor” fundraiser. The students lived at lived at Howell High for a full week, collecting money and competing against each other in reward and immunity challenges that included scavenger hunts, trivia challenges and cake-baking contests. The students raised $220,427 — which will go towards building an inclusive playground for children of all abilities at Genoa Township Park. Together with its nationally-recognized Unified Sports program, Slotkin said it’s just one more example of the Howell community’s steadfast commitment to including students with disabilities and special needs.



The Congresswoman also recognized Brent Earl, who was said to embody the definition of service to others. He’s a sixth-generation Livingston County farmer who is involved in several local organizations and serves as vice chair of the Howell Public Schools Board of Education. Alongside his family, Earl runs the Earl Farm Foundation, a non-profit that has been donating thousands of pounds of ground beef to local food pantries and shelters since 2009. During the pandemic when the community needed it most, Slotkin says Earl stepped up as a Good Samaritan. She thanked Earl for his tireless devotion to his family, town and local community and it was her honor to insert the remarks into the permanent record of the People’s House so that his legacy of service may live on.



