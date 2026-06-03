Display Outside Howell's American Legion Post to Raise Awareness of Veteran Suicide

June 3, 2026

Matt Hutchison / news@whmi.com



For the next 30 days, a Michigan-based veteran suicide awareness organization is putting a visible reminder of the toll of veteran suicide in front of Howell's American Legion Post.



June is nationally observed as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month.



Kevin Peters with 22ADAY says the group will place 22 crosses out every day at the corner of M-59 and Grand River, culminating with 660 crosses by July 4th.



Peters says the true number of veteran suicides is now believed to be even higher, making the display and broader awareness effort even more urgent.



“When it started in 2017, it was 22 a day, but it’s a lot higher today and it’s quite alarming,” Peters said.



“The statistics are there are more like 44 vets a day that commit suicide at this point and we’ve made it our mission bringing awareness to the community,”



Peters said the goal is not only to get people’s attention, but to help connect at least one person with the support they need



“If we can get one person some resources that day, we’ve done what we’re out there to accomplish,” he added.



The organization will also host a community gathering June 19 at the American Legion, featuring a fire and hot dog roast.



More information is linked below, along with Wednesday's interview with 22ADAY's John Lucas on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



Photo courtesy of 22ADAY.