Input Sought On Plans To Improve Dexter-Huron Metropark & Kayak Launch Area

March 4, 2020

BY Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The public has a couple more days to offer input on conceptual plans for a proposed grant project that would allow for improvements to the kayak launch area at Dexter-Huron Metropark.



The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority is seeking input on projects being submitted to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources as part of a recreation grants program. Dexter-Huron Metropark totals 120 acres and is situated on the Upper Middle Huron River in a designated Natural River District. The proposed project involves developing an accessible floating kayak launch but would also update surrounding amenities using universal design principles for people of all abilities.



Metroparks Chief of Marketing & Communications Danielle Mauter says they’re putting together grant proposals and seeking public input on the conceptual plans. She says they’re looking to make some accessibility and access improvements so the public has better access to the river to launch kayaks and canoes. Mauter says plans include improvements to accessibility in picnic areas so those of all abilities have access to grills and picnic facilities. There would also be a floatable launch, making it easier to launch into the river at that site. Mauter says they’re seeing more and more people out on the waterways and enjoying the water resources available. She tells WHMI they’re looking to make it easier for visitors and more accessible to all visitors with the projects and others. Mauter says improving accessibility has been a big area of focus so that visitors of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can really enjoy the Metroparks in the way they want to. She says they have a larger transition plan to improve accessibility in all of the parks and the current grant application is just one example as they are also working on other accessible projects in the parks as well.



Comments will be accepted through Friday. Feedback will ultimately go into the grant application being submitted to the MDNR. The conceptual plans can be viewed through the provided link and attachments. A project display is also posted at the Hudson Mills Metropark Office on North Territorial Road and the Dexter District Library.