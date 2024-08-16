Deadline Looms for Artists to Submit Mural Ideas for Brighton Pocket Park

August 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Time is running out for local artists to submit plans for a mural at a new pocket park in Brighton.



"The call for artists will close on August 22, and a recommendation will be presented to city council August 27," said Councilwoman Renee Pettengill, who sits on the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission.



"The commissioners are considering solar bench tables in the St. Paul Pocket Park and landscaping to soften the area once the mural has been selected and painted."



Up to $8,000 will be awarded to the selected artist thanks to grant funding.



