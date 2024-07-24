Call To Artists To Design Mural For Pocket Park In Downtown Brighton

Jessica Mathews





Artists are being sought to design a mural for a pocket park in downtown Brighton.



The City of Brighton Arts and Culture Commission (BACC) is seeking proposals from artists for a mural on an outdoor retaining wall of St. Paul Pocket Park, located at the corner of W. Grand River and St. Paul Street.



Designed as a vibrant gathering space fostering creativity and social interaction, the mural will represent the community, areas of artistic creativity, and movement.



The mural will enhance a winding thorocoat wall spanning approximately 170 feet in length. Its height varies from 3 to 4.5 feet, with sections near ground level at each end.



BACC Chair Jeri Kay Thomas told WHMI they’re hoping to find an artist who can provide some vibrancy and color to create a gathering space, and potentially some wayfinding for the downtown as well. Thomas said a lot of people might not know the pocket park is there and they want to create a space that will build community as well as celebrate the arts - adding the Commission is really excited about the opportunity to create another unique, engaging space in downtown Brighton.



A map, photos, and sketches of the wall are provided for reference in the attached press release, along with more information.



Up to $8,000 will be awarded to the selected applicant thanks to grant funding. That amount is all-inclusive and encompasses all fees associated with the project such as artist salary, equipment, travel, and installation costs.



All applications and materials for the project are due August 22nd. The target completion date for the project is October 1st.



Applications will be reviewed by the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission. It will choose a recommended finalist via jury selection to be presented to the Brighton City Council, which will approve the design of the mural.