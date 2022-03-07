Crooked Lake Road Construction Project Starts Tuesday

March 7, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A significant construction project is starting up in Genoa Township that will force a lengthy road closure lasting through early summer.



A reconstruction and resurfacing project begins Tuesday on Crooked Lake Road from Latson Road to Dorr Road. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as Crooked Lake Road will be closed to thru-traffic during the construction project.



Access to residential homes will be maintained throughout the project. The estimated completion date is July 1st.



The Commission noted that access to Three Fires Elementary School will be maintained from Latson Road while school is in session.



A detour map is attached. Photo: Google Street View.