Another Closure On Crooked Lake Road Starts Monday

June 11, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another closure with high-traffic impact is planned in Genoa Township next week as part of an ongoing road reconstruction project.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Crooked Lake Road will be completely closed between Springhill Drive and Lakewood Shores Drive. The work is expected to start Monday and be completed sometime on Tuesday.



The project involves paving Crooked Lake Road from Latson Road to Fishbeck and resurfacing Fishbeck to Dorr Road. Work got underway in early March.



At a recent board meeting, township Manager Mike Archinal reported that the project remains on track. He said he talked with the Road Commission and was informed that the project is on schedule for mid-July completion. Archinal said that might be hard to believe as they moved things back a week due to all of the rain but they're still "knocking it out".



Officials advise there will be high traffic impact with this week’s coming closure. Residents and emergency vehicles will have access from either side of the closure but will not be able to travel through the closure between Hillandale Drive and 4548 Crooked Lake Road.



A map of the closure is attached.