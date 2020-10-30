COVID-19 Cases Linked To Brighton Church

October 30, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department is alerting the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a church in Brighton.



According to a release, six individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 reported attending Brighton Church of Christ on Rickett Road during services on October 18th and during bible study on October 20th and October 21st. Anyone who may have been in attendance at those events is considered to be at an increased risk for developing COVID-19, as well as any other individuals who participated in church related events or social activities.



Due to the high rate of transmission and an increase in COVID-19 cases among attendees of Brighton Church of Christ, the health department highly recommends COVID-19 testing for all individuals who attend the church, whether they have symptoms or not. For more information about COVID-19, visit the LCHD website at www.lchd.org or the MDHHS COVID-19 page at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.



This is the second local church to report an outbreak. Several dozen cases were connected to the Brighton Assembly of God on Whitmore Lake Road in Green Oak Township after attending services there earlier this month.