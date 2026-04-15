Corner Studio Spa Accepting Nominations for Free Mother’s Day Services

April 15, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Corner Studio Spa in downtown Howell is treating 12 nominated women in the community to a relaxing spa day. The company is donating more than $3,500 worth of complimentary services to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.



Bailee Vaughn, Marketing Manager at Corner Studio Spa, says there's already 72 nominations so far and there’s still time to submit a nomination. She suggests not holding back when writing about a special woman in your life.



Meanwhile, Vaughn says all woman are able to win. Dog and cat moms included.



The deadline to submit is Monday May, 4. Vaughn says submissions will remain strictly confidential. Winners will be contacted Wednesday, May 6. A link to nominate someone is posted below.



The spa is also hosting a Mother’s Day Soirée with Stroll Magazine of Oak Pointe on Saturday, May 2.