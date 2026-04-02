Corner Studio Spa in Downtown Howell Donates Services for Mother's Day

April 2, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Corner Studio Spa in downtown Howell is celebrating this Mother’s Day by treating 12 nominated women in the community to a relaxing spa day.



The business will be donating more than $3,500 worth of complimentary services this year, creating a day that the spa says is dedicated entirely to rest, renewal, and self-care. Co-Owner of Corner Studio Spa, Jaclyn Phillion, says women spend so much of their lives taking care of others, and this Mother’s Day, the spa wants to take care of them.



Corner Studio Spa is located on West Grand River Avenue between North Center Street and North Walnut Street. Available services include facials, massages, Botox, filler, hormone replacement therapy, head spa treatments, haircut and highlight services, as well as laser hair removal.



Community members are invited to nominate a woman they believe deserves this special experience. The spa says the 12 women will be selected by their ownership and marketing team and that all submissions will remain strictly confidential. A link to nominate a woman in your life is posted below.



Meanwhile, in addition to the special Mother’s Day giveaway, Corner Studio Spa is hosting a special Mother’s Day Soirée in collaboration with Stroll Magazine of Oak Pointe on Saturday, May 2 from 11am to 2pm.