Consumers Energy Reminds Of Natural Gas Safety On National 811 Day

August 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





On National 811 Day, Consumers Energy is reminding customers of the steps they can take -- every day – to make sure everyone stays safe around natural gas in Michigan.



Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Gas Engineering, Planning and Supply says “Consumers Energy is committed to the public’s safety, and we want people to understand the important role they play. People should never hesitate to call for immediate help if they smell natural gas and to contact 8-1-1 if they plan to dig below the surface.”



National 811 Day – named for Aug. 11, or 8-11 – reminds the public to call 8-1-1, a free service, to mark underground pipes and wires before putting a shovel into the ground.



State law requires Michigan residents to contact MISS DIG, a free service that will contact utility companies to mark underground lines with stakes, flags, or paint.



Bowers said the day is also a good time to highlight a concern that doesn’t involve planning ahead – what to do when you smell natural gas. While natural gas is colorless, tasteless, and odorless on its own, Consumers Energy and other gas providers add a gas called mercaptan to provide that rotten egg smell. That makes it easier to sniff out a potential leak.



More information is available in the attached release.