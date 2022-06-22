Community Foundation Hosting Virtual Office Hours

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local Foundation is hosting a virtual office hour event today and again next week in which Livingston County non-profits, government agencies and schools can find out more about current and upcoming grant opportunities.



The Community Foundation for Livingston County says the purpose of the meetings is to provide an informal but informative forum for people interested in learning more about the application requirements, process and timeline of funding opportunities. Those attending should be prepared to ask questions and get them answered.



Greg Yankee, a senior program officer for the Foundation, will host virtual office hours today from 3 to 4 pm.



Another event is set for Tuesday, June 28th from 10 to 11 am.



