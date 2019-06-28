Click It Or Ticket Enforcement Campaign Results Released

June 28, 2019

“Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign results have been released.



Preliminary reports indicate law enforcement officers from 109 local police departments, sheriff offices, and Michigan State Police posts in 38 counties including Livingston conducted 8,145 traffic stops resulting in 2,930 seat belt and child restraint citations between May 20th – June 2nd, the Memorial Day holiday period. In addition to issuing seat belt violations, officers issued 693 speeding citations, made 13 alcohol-related arrests and 45 other felony arrests.

The Michigan State Police Brighton Post reported 68 traffic stops with 23 citations issued for seatbelt use and 13 for speeding. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported 28 traffic stops and 23 seatbelt citations. No felony arrests were made. Officials say the goal for officers is to save lives, not write tickets. Michigan law requires drivers, front seat passengers, and passengers age 15 and younger, in any seating position, to be buckled up. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” and children under 4 years old must be in the backseat.



Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Communication Strategist Kari Arend tells WHMI buckling up is the easiest thing motorists can do to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries on Michigan roads. Arend says they just wrapped up their Click It or Ticket mobilization involving extra enforcements to make sure people buckle-up every trip, every time. She says even though the enforcement period is complete they want to remind people - especially over the summer as many may be traveling more - to buckle up everyone in the car; those in the front and backs seats and those in car seats or booster seats. Arend says statistics show buckling up can reduce the risk of serious injury or death by 45%.



Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that seat belt use in Michigan stands at 93.4%, slightly higher than the national seat belt use rate of 89.6% in 2018. The Click or Ticket effort is funded through federal highway safety grants and coordinated by the OHSP. (JM)