Cleary's Annual Sip, Savor and Support Fundraiser: A Night at the Derby

January 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Kentucky Derby will come early this year, at least on the campus of Cleary University. "A Night at the Derby" is the theme for Cleary's fourth annual Sip, Savor and Support fundraising gala next month.



“We’ve got delicious hors d’oeuvres. You’re talking about bourbon meatballs. We’ve got crab cakes. Just a delicious assortment of food. Twelve different wineries. Beer. And then some great cocktails like Mint Julips,” Chief of Staff Katee Cole told WHMI’s Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



It’s scheduled Friday, February 6 at Cleary Commons. Tickets are $60 each, or an additional $20 for the Bourbon Tasting Experience.



“Our friends up north at Iron Fish Distillery are going to bring a great assortment of different bourbons to sample,” Cole said. “We’ve got some bourbon cocktails. We had a smoker last there last year for smoke cocktails.”



“Only difference this year is we had a topic secret bourbon lounge, and we’re bringing it right out in the open. It’s going to be a betting parlor for some mock horse races.”



Proceeds from the event directly benefit Cleary's Gift of Graduation scholarship, which helps students who are financially challenged complete their degrees.



“People may not know Livingston County’s only university is Cleary. These scholarships go for students who might be on their junior or senior year, and so close to graduating, but just need a little extra support to get past the finish line,” Cole added.



“So, it’s really a good cause and a great night out.”



