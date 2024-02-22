Cleary University To Host Blood Drive March 18th

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University will host a blood drive next month.



The non-profit Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is conducting the drive at Cleary University on Monday, March 18th from 11:30am to 4pm inside Cleary Commons, located on the school’s campus in Genoa Township.



Versiti works to improve patient outcomes, advance the field of personalized medicine, and strengthen the health of communities. Versiti provides blood products and services to local patients and collects more than 135,000 units of blood each year.



The upcoming drive is open to the entire community. Blood donations help trauma victims, surgery patients, premature babies, and people with anemia among others. The actual donation process takes about 20 to 25 minutes.



Eligibility requirements and more information are available in the attached release and flyer.