Cleary University Welcomes New Director Of Development

November 3, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University in Genoa Township is welcoming a new director of development.



Thomas Egan was appointed to the position effective Monday. He’ll lead the university’s fundraising activities that include planned giving programs, corporate philanthropy, foundation relationships, major gift donations, and endowments.



University President Dr. Alan Drimmer said Egan will serve as a strong liaison between Cleary and the community. He says Egan "has a proven track record as an effective relationship-driven leader who becomes deeply rooted in the community, establishing and cultivating long-term connections with businesses, stakeholders, alumni, students and families. His high energy, passion for education and collaborative style are an ideal fit for Cleary and our community.”



Egan comes to Cleary from Kinexus Youth Solutions in Benton Harbor, where he was Director of Strategic Partnerships. He also worked at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo as Director of Development and Alumni Relations.



Egan said he’s excited to join the student-focused, well-respected, innovative university. He commented that “With persistence, partnerships, and the support of a talented and invested staff, I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves, and working alongside businesses, stakeholders and community members to facilitate local and statewide initiatives that will help Cleary emerge as a pioneer in educational growth and academic opportunities”.



More information is available in the attached release.