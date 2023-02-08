University Co-Sponsors Guided Tour Of Charles H. Wright Museum

February 8, 2023

In celebration of Black History Month, Cleary University is co-sponsoring a tour of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on Friday, February 10th.



The Wright Museum holds the world’s largest permanent collection of African American culture, with more than 35,000 artifacts on display.



Tickets for the guided tour are $20 a person and include transportation to and from Detroit’s Midtown Cultural Center, along with additional time to explore other exhibits at the museum.



Accompanying the museum’s permanent collection of African American history are two featured exhibits on display: “The Lives and Spirit of Black Jazz Musicians,” and a photography display of Black Jazz greats including Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, and more.



Attendees will pick up a bus at 11:00 a.m. at the Cleary University Commons building at 3750 Cleary Drive in Howell.



More information is attached and a registration link is provided.