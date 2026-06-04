Cleary University Offers Dance Summer Camp For High Schoolers

June 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local university is offering a summer dance camp for high schoolers to improve their dance skills.



The instructional summer camp will be held at the Cleary University Wellness Center and in the new on-campus dance studio inside the Wellness Center.



The camp is open to students entering the 9th grade through 12th grade. Individuals and teams are invited to participate.



The dates for the summer camp are as follows:

-Saturday, July 25: 6 pm to 9 pm (with an overnight option)

-Sunday, July 26: 10 am to 8 pm (with an overnight option)

-Monday, July 27: 9 am to noon





Instruction includes technique work, college prep skills, routines from guest choreographers, Game Day 101, and more.



The Saturday night instruction includes technique work with Cleary coaches and short jazz combination skills. On Sunday, two guest choreographers will work with students: Lindsey Koshowsky, NAIA All-Conference recipient and All-American; and Olivia Short, NFL cheerleader. At Monday’s wrap up, participants will receive one-on-one feedback from Cleary coaches and team members.



Cleary competitive team dance coach Beth Strom will oversee the three-day camp. She brings 12 years of experience to the university. Coach Strom was named 2025 WHAC Coach of the Year.



More information is available in the attached flyer and release.