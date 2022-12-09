Cleary University Names New Dean Of Undergraduate Studies

December 9, 2022

Jessica Mathews





Cleary University in Genoa Township has named a new dean of undergraduate studies.



Professor Adam Mayhew has been named Dean of Undergraduate Studies for the university. In the position, he’ll work closely with the academics team and other individuals throughout the university to support the success of students and faculty, and further the mission of Cleary - which is said to provide an intimate and inclusive student-centered business education.



Mayhew’s responsibilities also will include working with the undergraduate full-time adjunct faculty to schedule, support and review courses and instruction.



Mayhew joined Cleary University in 2018. He initially worked as an adjunct faculty member while creating and implementing Cleary’s business ethics program and also helped redesign the philosophy curriculum. In 2019, he accepted a position at Cleary as an Associate Professor of Philosophy and Business Ethics. He also chairs the Faculty Senate.



