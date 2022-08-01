LACASA' s Cinderella's Closet Boutique Opening For Homecoming

August 1, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Cinderella’s Closet is a homecoming boutique for high school students offering students a chance to buy formal wear for just 25 dollars.



All proceeds go to LACASA which is a non-profit organization that provides help and hope for abuse victims.



Cinderella’s Closet will host its opening day on August 20th, and then continue from August 22nd through the 27th. The closet will be held at the LACASA Collection resale store, instead of at Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners where it usually takes place.



The Closet is only for area students and all will be asked to show a school ID. Scholarships are also available and students can ask at the cashier counter for information.



The hours will be 10am to 6pm and the address is 120 W. Highland Avenue, in the Kroger and Crossroads Town Center near downtown Howell.



More information is available in the attached release.