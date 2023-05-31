Free "Caregiving Survival" Workshop In Hartland Township

May 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming seminar will bring an inspirational message for caregivers across Livingston County, as well as those caring for loved ones with dementia.



Jill Gafner Livingston will share her story and the challenges of caregiving during a workshop June 2nd at the Hartland Senior Center, while also delivering a message of hope for those who might be struggling.



The free, two-hour presentation is offered though the Area Agency on Aging 1-B. The first half will focus on caregiver survival, and then caring for someone with dementia. Attendees range in age and will learn how to manage stress and difficult behavior.



Gafner Livingston told WHMI it’s important to recognize the amount of stress on caregivers and the risks – noting that often times caregivers put themselves so far last, that their health becomes high risk.



She said it’s difficult for caregivers to maintain mental and physical health while caring for another person but still take care of their own lives. Many are raising families and working full time among other issues while caring for someone.



Gafner Livingston spent 21 years as a caregiver and is a certified dementia practitioner. Her husband was diagnosed with double lung cancer, followed by brain cancer and then early-onset dementia - all by the time they were 40-years-old. Her husband passed away in 2012.

Gafner Livingston was his primary caregiver but also raised their children and worked two full time jobs. She also managed to write and publish a book during the height of her caregiving after realizing how many others were out there and going though the same things.



Gafner Livingston said nothing has really changed since that time in that the emotions, fears, and stress levels are still the same.



Gafner Livingston emphasized that it’s an overwhelming and stressful situation. She said often times caregivers won’t admit they feel bad and rather than express feelings of fear or guilt, many keep everything inside and self-isolate. Depression and a lack of social activities are also common. If you ask a caregiver how they’re doing, she says the answer 99% of time is that “they’re fine” but in reality, they’re anything but fine.



Gafner Livingston will also deliver a message of hope and validation, saying caregivers share a link and emotional connections. She said it’s not something anyone plans on and no one really knows what to do because there’s not any job description.



The workshop will offer tools and tips to become a better caregiver, and a free handbook is included. A link to register is provided.