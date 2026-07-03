Brighton's Annual Parade, Hungry Duck Run Kick Off Independence Day Celebrations

July 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Independence Day celebrations are taking place across the WHMI listening area this weekend, marking the USA’s 250th anniversary.



They include the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual parade and Hungry Duk Run in downtown Brighton Saturday morning and countywide Fourth of July Fireworks at Howell’s Freshman High School campus in the evening.



“The Hungry Duck Run, which is powered by Running Lab, a 5K/10K that kicks off at 6:45 in the morning. So, you can go get your exercise in before a full morning of activities with the Livingston Sunrise Rotary,” says Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Michael O’Brian.



“The City of Brighton, at City Hall, is hosting a pancake breakfast until about 9 a.m. During that time, the farmer’s market will be going on in the City Hall parking lot as well. At 8:30 a.m., games on Main Street for the kids will take us all the way up to the Duckling Dash at 9:40 a.m., and then the parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Church and Main Street.”



Due to ongoing construction, O’Brian says the parade route will go beyond 7th Street to the high school, allowing new spots for viewing this year. Otherwise, he says the morning activities offer a chance for families to find a spot downtown in front of the Mill Pond.



“We’ve got a water balloon toss, bubble gum chewing and bubble blowing contest,” he said. That’s fallowed by the Duckling Dash “where our little kids get to try that one block sprint down Main Street.”



Following the parade, BAFA will help cool off the crowd with another popular tradition.



“We know it’s going to be warm. Everybody is going to be sticky. So the fire department after the parade, will be cooling anybody down, the kids, the parents, whoever, right next to El Arbo in the city of Brighton. So, we’ll have the ladder truck up and bring the biggest sprinkler to cool everybody down,” O’Brian added.



Later in the evening July 4, the group Celebration of American Independence will host a countywide celebration at Howell’s Freshman High School campus, with live music, food vendors and fireworks at dusk.



Fowlerville will host a parade and fireworks Sunday, July 5.



More local celebrations are linked below.



Photos courtesy of Brighton 4th of July Parade Facebook page.