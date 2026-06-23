America 250 Fireworks and Independence Day Celebrations

June 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



June 25:



Wixom -- Lite the Night Fireworks -- Live music, family entertainment 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Sibley Square Park. Fireworks at 10 p.m.





June 26:



Howell -- Balloonfest Fireworks at dusk, at Howell High School.





June 27:



Highland -- Red, White & Blues Festival. Live music, kids’ activities, bounce houses, face painting, delectable food trucks, Craft & Vendor Show 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.





July 2:



Chelsea -- Corn hole tournament, ice cream contest, and fireworks at dusk, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Chelsea High School football field.





July 3:



Mason -- Fireworks at dusk at the Ingham County Fairgrounds.





Milford -- Laser Light Show at 9 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. Live music, food trucks, family entertainment begins at 5 p.m.





Whitmore Lake -- Fireworks at dusk, with a rain date of July 4.





July 4:



Brighton -- 20th Annual Hungry Duck race. Half marathon begins at 6:30 a.m. The 10K and 5K run/walk start at 6:45 a.m. Registration for each race is available at a discounted rate through June 28 at runsignup.com. The Brighton Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street, hosted by the Brighton Area Fire Authority.





Howell -- Livingston County 250th Celebration of American Independence at the Howell High School Freshman Campus. Parking lots open at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks, laser light show and music.





Cohoctah Township -- Fourth of July Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Cohoctah Road, east of Oak Grove Road. Free community events are scheduled from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with pony rides, face painting, a game area, a bounce house, balloon animals and more. Craft vendors and live music, along with a pop-up Cohoctah History Museum at the former Lott Elevator Store.





Dexter -- "Fireworks on the Farm" at Social Vines Vineyard & Winery on Dexter Ann Arbor Road. Food trucks, live music, wine sales, and fireworks at dusk. Rain date is July 5.





Gregory -- Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Bike decoration contest, hosted by the Unadilla Township Fire Department, will be judged at 9:30 a.m.





Milford -- Fourth of July Parade 11 a.m.-12 p.m. from Commerce Rd./Union Street down to Central Park.





Webberville -- Bella Vista Winery on N. Dietz Road. Live music 6:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.





Whitmore Lake -- Fourth of July Parade 10 a.m. on Main Street.





July 5:



Fowlerville -- Fourth of July parade at 7 p.m. in the village, with fireworks at Fowlerville Community Park at dusk.





July 11:



Brighton -- Taste of Brighton fireworks launched over the Mill Pond at 10:00 p.m.