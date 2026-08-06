Brighton Area Women's History Roll Of Honor Celebration Saturday

August 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Women's History Roll of Honor celebration is this weekend.



Friends, families, and community members are invited to join in celebrating the Class of 2026 Honorees this Saturday at 2pm in the Main Reading Room of the Brighton District Library.



Advisory Council Chair Beth Walker says the “free program highlights the accomplishments of these amazing women and their contributions to the community”.



Honorees include Kathy Aksten, Renée Pettengill, Catherine Riesterer, Kari Seitz, and Ashley Watterson.



Ari Hickman, Hannah Palmer, and Jillian Weaver are recognized for Outstanding Historical Achievement by Young Women.



The Livingston Women’s Club is recognized for Outstanding Historical Achievement by a Women’s Organization.



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten, and inspire the accomplishments of area women; the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 133 women, 1 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by a Women’s Organization, and 15 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women.



More information is available in the attached release and provided link.