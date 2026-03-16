Brighton Area Women's History Roll Of Honor Lecture Wednesday

March 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor will be celebrated during an event this week.



The Class of 2026 Honorees include Kathy Aksten, Renée Pettengill, Catherine Riesterer, Kari Seitz, and Ashley Watterson. Pictured top.



Ari Hickman, Hannah Palmer, and Jillian Weaver are recognized for Outstanding Historical Achievement by Young Women.



The Livingston Women’s Club is recognized for Outstanding Historical Achievement by a Women’s Organization.



Organizers will be “announcing and celebrating these amazing women” at the Joyce Powers Memorial Lecture this Wednesday, March 18th at 6:30pm at Oak Pointe Country Club.



Delivering the 2026 Lecture will be Hilary Cohen and Sandy Ryder, Founders and Directors, of Wild Swan Theater sharing “Forty Years of Creating Collaborate Theater” and talking about the opportunities and challenges of women leading an arts organization.



The lecture is free and open to family, friends, and the public.



The official induction ceremony for the Class of 2026 will be held later this summer at the Brighton District Library.



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 133 women, 1 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by a Women’s Organization, and 15 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women.



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