Brighton Area Women’s History Roll Of Honor Announces Class Of 2026 Honorees

February 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has announced the Class of 2026 Honorees that will be celebrated this year.



They include Kathy Aksten, Renée Pettengill, Catherine Riesterer, Kari Seitz, and Ashley Watterson. Pictured top.



Ari Hickman, Hannah Palmer, and Jillian Weaver are recognized for Outstanding Historical Achievement by Young Women.



The Livingston Women’s Club is recognized for Outstanding Historical Achievement by a Women’s Organization.



Organizers said they’ll be “announcing and celebrating these amazing women” at the Joyce Powers Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, March 18th at 6:30pm at Oak Pointe Country Club.



Delivering the 2026 Lecture will be Hilary Cohen and Sandy Ryder, Founders and Directors, of Wild Swan Theater sharing “Forty Years of Creating Collaborate Theater” and talking about the opportunities and challenges of women leading an arts organization. The lecture is free and open to family, friends, and the public.



The induction ceremony for the Class of 2026 will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 2pm at the Brighton District Library. Each honoree will be celebrated, listing their accomplishments, and presenting their certificate of membership. That ceremony is also free and open to family, friends, and the public.



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 133 women, 1 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by a Women’s Organization, and 15 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women.



Further information can be found by visiting the Brighton District Library’s webpage. That link is provided.