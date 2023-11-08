Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

November 8, 2023

The Brighton Police Department is in the midst of a lengthy undertaking to become accredited and public comment is being sought as part of the process.



A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) will arrive on Monday, November 20th to examine all aspects of the Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.



Chief Brent Pirochta said “Verification by the team that the Brighton Police Department meets the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”



The Department must comply with 108 standards in order to achieve accredited status.



As part of the final On-Site Assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the Assessment Team.



Comments can be made by phone or email. The public can call the Department at 810-844-5120 on Tuesday, November 21st between the hours of 9am–11am. Email comments can be sent to Pirochtab@brightoncitypolice.org.



Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards. A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Brighton Police Department, 440 S Third St. Brighton 48116.



Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Brighton Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program manager at rwiles@michiganpolicechiefs.org or write the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.



Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.