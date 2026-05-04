Brighton, Linden, Morrice, Ingham Intermediate Voters to Decide School Bond, Millage Requests Tuesday

May 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Voters in the Brighton, Linden, Morrice and Ingham Intermediate school districts will go to the polls Tuesday to decide bond and millage proposals.



In Brighton, the district is seeking a $156 million bond request at 1.23 mills ($1.23 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 1.08 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-four (24) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.96 mills ($1.96 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).



The proposal calls for a new access road behind Maltby Intermediate and Hornung Elementary to alleviate congestion at the intersection of Brighton and Bauer roads, as well as other access improvements at Hilton and Spencer elementary schools; significant security upgrades districtwide, along with new security vestibules at Hornung and Spencer; improvements to the science room at Brighton High School and enhanced performing arts space at the Brighton Center for Performing Arts; new classrooms, offices and parent-teacher meeting rooms across the district, including a new after-school space for latchkey children at Hornung; and a central kitchen intended to serve schools districtwide while eliminating the need for duplicate kitchens. The district has said meals would continue to be prepared from scratch.



Linden Community Schools is seeking 1.1760 mills for 10 years, amounting to $1.2 million to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for construction or repair of school buildings; security improvements; acquisition or upgrading of technology; student transportation vehicles; parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, and all other purposes authorized by law.



Ingham Intermediate School District is asking to borrow $99.9 million and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new center-based special education school building; remodeling, erecting additions to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and reequipping existing center-based special education and related school buildings and facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for special education school buildings; and acquiring, preparing, equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds, parking areas, driveways and sites.



Morrice Area Schools is asking voters to approve a 10-year Operating Millage not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law. If approved and 18 mills are levied in 2027, total revenue is estimated at $497,638.



Complete ballot information is linked below, along with WHMI's previous reporting on the Brighton Area Schools' bond proposal.