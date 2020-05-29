Summer Reading Challenge Goes Online

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Brighton District Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge is going virtual this year.



In an effort to reach as many families and individuals as possible, the Brighton Library is moving their yearly summer program online. The 2020 Summer Reading Challenge theme is “Imagine Your Story.” It will draw on fairy tales, mystical lands, and make-believe.



This year, the Brighton Library is partnering with Beanstack- an online reading program. Participants can sign up, log in when it’s convenient, and track their reading and completed activities. Each completed activity enters the summer reader into weekly and grand prize drawings. Fun challenges will be available for each age group from young, to teen, to adult. The program runs from June 14th through August 8th, and all events will be available through Zoom, Facebook Live, or YouTube. Registration begins June 14th at www.brightonlibrary.beanstack.org



A big kick-off is scheduled for Monday June 15th, when the Library will host entertainer Mat Emerick. Emerick performs an all-ages show with juggling, miming, and funny stories. Registration for this event begins June 1st. Visit www.brightonlibrary.evanced.info/signup to register and view virtual program details.



Carla Sharp, Head of Youth Services at the Brighton District Library, says that now more ever summer reading can play an important role in helping to promote and maintain literacy skills, gain knowledge through library resources, and encourage reading for enjoyment.