Brighton Library Returns To Curbside-Only Service

November 16, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to impact local communities, the Brighton District Library is returning to pickup-only mode.



According to a release from library officials, they are taking steps to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Citing recent data from Livingston County Health Department and Michigan Department of Health & Human Services regarding rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County and across Michigan, as well as renewed restrictions on building capacity limits, the Library announced today it will return to Phase 3 of its phased reopening plan and only offer curbside services effective immediately. They hope to reopen to the public on Thursday, December 10th.



In Phase 3, the building will be closed to the public, but materials can be requested in the Library catalog or patrons can call to place requests. In addition, a wide vary of digital resources that can be downloaded or streamed are also available. This includes eBooks, downloadable

Audiobooks and magazines, online courses, academic databases and interactive picture books.



Patrons can learn more through the library’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan.