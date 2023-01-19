Preschool Open House Next Month

January 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Choosing the right preschool for families is a big decision and organizers say an upcoming event at a local library aims to help.



Parents who are interested in preschool for their young child are invited to the Brighton District Library's Preschool Open House on Saturday, February 4th.



Those interested can stop in to meet with local preschool representatives and agencies to learn about the programs and services available.



Organizers say preschool is a big step and being able to talk one-on-one with various school representatives saves time and allows parents an opportunity to find the best fit for their child.



The open house will run from 10am to noon on February 4th. More information is available in the attached release.