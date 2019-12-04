Brighton Library To Hold Annual Holiday Open House Saturday

The Brighton District Library’s yearly Holiday Open House will once again feature a host of family-friendly activities.



The open house will be held this Saturday from 11am to 2pm and will serve not only as a celebration of the season, but also as a chance for community members to check out the recently renovated library. The open house kicks off with a special visit from Santa and his magical reindeer, which library Youth Program Specialist Margaret Vergith says is a great photo opportunity. She adds Santa will hear children’s Christmas wishes throughout the day in the library’s newly expanded Youth Department.



Vergith says attendees can then warm up next to the library’s new fireplace and enjoy the sounds and songs of the season by Vintage Strings Band from 11:30am to 1pm. Vergith says the performance is great entertainment and fun for adults and kids to enjoy and participate in with provided instruments.



The First United Methodist Church of Brighton Bell Choir will then perform and all ages are invited to join in the ringing and singing of favorite seasonal songs. Throughout the day there will also be winter-themed crafts to make, holiday stories, cookies, and refreshments.



The event, which is made possible by the Friends of the Brighton District Library, is free and open to the public. More information can be found at the link and attachments below. (DK)