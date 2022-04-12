Historian To Discuss Michigan's Lighthouses

April 12, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lighthouses, described as critical pieces of infrastructure and iconic pieces of architecture, will be discussed by a historian at an upcoming program.



“A Welcome Sight: Lighthouse of Michigan” will take place at the Brighton District Library next Monday, April 18th from 7 to 8pm.



Organizers say there is more than meets the eye with the beautiful landmarks and attendees can join Historian Andrew Kercher to find out more about the sentries on the lakeshore.



Kercher has worked at museums around the state and lived in the Straits of Mackinac for nearly a decade.



The program will focus on some of the most famous lights that have guided everything from 1,000-foot freighters to sailboats on the Great Lakes since the 1820s. Stories will be shared of ever-changing technology, government corruption, German saboteurs and lifesaving rescues.



More information is available through the provided link and the attached release and flyer. Photo: BDL.