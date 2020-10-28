New Brighton Economic Development Coordinator Hired

October 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton’s Economic Development Team has a new member.



Denise Murray has joined Ann Arbor SPARK as the Economic Development Coordinator contracted by the City of Brighton. In her new role, Murray will be working closely with City Staff and the Downtown Development Authority Board to engage directly with Brighton businesses; assessing their needs and offering business support services when requested. A press release states Murray hopes to act as a bridge between the City and DDA and the community’s diverse businesses, noting her extensive experience in business development and collaborative mindset. DDA Chair Tim Corrigan said Murray brings a level of expertise that will be very helpful in assisting their local restaurants and merchants. City Manager Nate Geinzer commented that adding Murray to their Economic Development Team allows for an expanded full service approach to economic development including businesses recruitment, retention, and development services. He noted she’ll work closely with Community Development Manager Mike Caruso and Management/DDA Assistant Henry Outlaw to build a robust economic ecosystem.



More information about Murray’s background and contact information for businesses is available in the attached release.