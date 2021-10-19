Brighton District Library Offers Free Tutoring Services

October 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local library is offering a free virtual service to connect students with tutors.



With school in full swing, the Brighton District Library says it’s here to help with the launch of www.tutor.com - a free virtual service that connects students at their time of need to one of over 3,000 highly-vetted, expert tutors.



A press release states that with free instant access to one-to-one homework help and tutoring, students can lower anxiety and raise confidence about their schoolwork.



The site provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help, and test preparation to kindergarten through 12th-grade students, along with early college students, and adult learners. Students can access video lessons 24-7 for AP courses as well as subject-area lessons for math and English to review or learn new concepts. Library patrons can have free access to virtual tutors every day from 3-10pm with their Brighton District Library card.



More information about the services provided is available in the attached press release.