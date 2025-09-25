Bridge Hit On Northbound US-23 At Crouse Road In Hartland Township

September 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





UPDATE: 6:30pm - Northbound US-23 still down to one lane, and Crouse Road is completely closed. MDOT still evaluating the bridge. Updates in the provided link, and attached release.





Northbound US-23 is down to one lane and Crouse Road is completely closed in Hartland Township following a bridge hit earlier today.



The Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority reports that at around 1:45pm this afternoon, a dumpster hauler that inadvertently left its track in the air, crashed into the Crouse Road bridge in the right lane of northbound US-23.



Hartland Deerfield Fire, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and MDOT are all on the scene.



Crouse Road is closed completely and Northbound 23 is down to one lane.



An MDOT Engineer was evaluating if and what could be re-opened before repairs.



Expect traffic delays and utilize alternate routes.