Boyea: Complaint Against Brighton Priest Came From Outside Parish

March 22, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Lansing Bishop Earl Boyea led mass on Sunday at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Brighton Township. It followed his placing of the church’s regular priest on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.



It was announced Friday that Bishop Boyea had placed Father Lowery on ministerial leave. Boyea on Sunday told parishioners that the diocese is fully cooperating with the Attorney General, but the existence of an investigation “carries no presumption of guilt. No more information can be shared publicly until the matter has been concluded following all the investigations. But I can add that kind of as an aside, as I’m sure you are concerned about this, is that the complaint did not originate in this parish. Be free of that concern.”



He then introduced Father Ryan Riley, Associate Pastor at St. John Catholic Church in Fenton, who would be filling in during Father Lowery’s leave.



Lowery came to St. Mary Magdalen following the retirement of Father David Howell in 2019, after 26 years with the church. Lowery previously served as Parochial Vicar for St Francis of Assisi Parish in Ann Arbor.