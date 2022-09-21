Borek Jennings Opens New Funeral Home In Howell

September 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Borek Jennings Funeral Home has opened the first new funeral home in Howell in over 100 years.



The Lamb Chapel in Howell has moved to its new location on M-59, in the old Lake Trust Credit Union building, which is next door to Howell Memorial Cemetery. It officially opened on Monday. Borek Jennings has other funeral home locations in Hamburg and Pinckney.



The new building had sat vacant for a couple of years after the branch closed and moved to the credit union’s world headquarters in Brighton. As time passed, Co-Owner Todd Borek said it became more available to them and says they are very grateful to Lake Trust for helping them make this happen.



Borek said they were attracted to the location because it’s directly adjacent to the City of Howell’s Memorial Cemetery and it just made sense to have their new funeral home located next to it.



He says their old historic building in downtown Howell is over 100-years-old with very limited parking, some stairs, and other drawbacks. The new building is all ground level and fully handicap accessible with a 100-car parking lot that surrounds the building with a carport.



Borek says they’ve really embraced an open space concept for the project and have large gathering spaces that are very bright and open. He tells WHMI the goal was to modernize the funeral home and make it completely accessible and comfortable for people to come in.



When Borek Jennings started in 1992, Borek says they were new to both the community and profession. Since that time, all of the old funeral home families in Livingston County have retired or sold.



Co-Owner Karl Jennings commented “Todd and I have a shared passion, that we’ve been able to share with our team and because of that we love what we do and who we get to do it with, we look forward to serving together and when the time comes, we’ll have a team ready to carry the torch.”



A grand opening of the new facility at 1700 W. Highland Road will be held from 3-6pm on Friday, October 14th. It will feature a ribbon cutting and flag-raising ceremony. The community is welcome to attend.



More information is available in the attached release.