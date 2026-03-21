Bob Herbst To Be Recognized At Distinguished Citizen Award Luncheon

March 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community leader will be recognized at a luncheon in May in support of Michigan Scouting.



Community members, business leaders, and outdoor enthusiasts will gather at the Island Lake Shooting Range in Green Oak Township for the annual “Clays in the Country & Livingston Distinguished Citizen Award Luncheon”.



It’s hosted by Scouting America, Michigan Crossroads Council.



This year’s event will highlight the leadership and community impact of Bob Herbst, who retired from Uber Pharmacy, as “he’s a respected Livingston County civic leader whose longstanding dedication to community service reflects the core values of Scouting”.



The Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes individuals who embody the principles of the Scout Oath and Scout Law through leadership, service, and commitment to improving their communities. Honorees are selected for their outstanding contributions to local organizations and the respect they have earned among colleagues and community members.



“Clays in the Country” combines a celebration of civic leadership with a day of sporting clays competition, networking, and philanthropy. Participants will enjoy a 15-station, 75-clay sporting shoot, followed by a reception and awards ceremony. The event also features games, raffles, prizes, and trophies for top teams and individual competitors.



Proceeds from the event will support youth development programs delivered through Scouting in Livingston County. Those programs focus on building character, leadership skills, outdoor education, and ethical decision-making for young people across the region.



Director of Development Janssen Lemley said “Events like Clays in the Country bring our community together to celebrate leadership while investing in the next generation. Honoring individuals like Bob Herbst helps inspire young people to lead with integrity, service, and responsibility.”



The day’s schedule includes a luncheon honoring Herbst, followed by sporting clays competition and a networking reception. Registration begins at 11am on Thursday, May 14th.



Community members and corporate teams are invited to participate through sponsorships, teams, or individual registrations.



All funds raised will directly benefit Scouting programs serving youth throughout Livingston County.



For more information or to register, visit the provided link. A flyer is also attached.





More about Herbst is below:



Bob Herbst is a lifelong resident of Livingston County and a proud member of the Brighton community. Raised on a 500-acre family-owned dairy farm west of Brighton, he developed the strong work ethic, resourcefulness, and commitment to conservation that have defined his life.



A graduate of the University of Michigan, where he supported himself and graduated debt-free, Bob began his career in 1955 as a “soda jerk” at Uber’s Drug Store in downtown Brighton. Mentored by his first employer, Chuck Uber, he learned the fundamentals of customer service and business leadership. This sparked his interest in becoming a pharmacist. When Chuck retired, Bob purchased Uber Drug and operated it as sole owner for 25 years. Known affectionately as “Uber University,” the store provided first jobs to hundreds of local students—some of whom went on to become pharmacists. Bob, the “Dean” of Uber University taught his students the value of a consistent and memorable customer service experience; known for giving $2 bills to customers with a smile and a thank you!



Bob served the Brighton community as a Registered Pharmacist for more than 50 years, working for more than 55 years in downtown Brighton. In 1996, he sold Uber Drug to Arbor Drug which was soon sold to CVS. In 2001, he was named Brighton’s #1 People’s Choice Best Pharmacist by the Livingston County Daily Press & Argus.



Beyond his profession, Bob has devoted decades to civic leadership. For 30 years, he has continued to serve with the Brighton Downtown Development Authority, including more than 20 years as Chair, helping guide the growth and vitality of downtown. Bob was involved with the building of the Brighton Center for Performing Arts and is still involved with the Friends of the BCPA, serving several years as the Chair. He helped establish the Community Foundation for Livingston County, where he served several years as Chair and continues as a member today; he also assisted in incorporating Friends of the Howell Nature Center (in support of the Howell Nature Center). A lifelong conservation advocate, he has donated funds and antique farm equipment to Kensington Metropark. In 2007, he received the Executive Director’s Distinguished Service Award from the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce. He has been recognized for his service to the Brighton community and school system by being named as Grand Marshal for Brighton’s 4th of July Parade and Brighton’s Homecoming Parade.



Bob has been married to his high school sweetheart, Betsy, for over 60 years. Together they raised two children, Tim and Karen, and enjoy 5 grandchildren. In retirement, he continues to give back his time and energy to the community he has faithfully served for a lifetime.