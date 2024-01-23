State Representative Bob Bezotte Not Seeking Re-Election

January 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker and longtime former sheriff is not seeking re-election this year.



73-year-old State Representative Bob Bezotte, a Marion Township Republican, currently represents the 50th District. That includes all of Conway, Cohoctah, Deerfield, Handy, Howell, Oceola, Hartland, Iosco, Marion, and Unadilla Townships – as well as portions of Tyrone and Putnam Townships.



Bezotte retired in 2016 from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office after 33 years in law enforcement. He went on to serve on the County Board of Commissioners before being elected to the State Legislature in 2020.



Divorce proceedings are currently underway between Bezotte and his wife of 50 years, Shelia. The filing alleges that Shelia has suffered mental, emotional, and physical abuse” throughout their years of marriage. Bezotte has denied those accusations. Requests for comment have been placed by WHMI with his office about his decision to not-seek re-election.



Meanwhile, a check of online records shows that two candidates are seeking the seat and have filed for the August 6th Primary Election.

27-year-old Austin Breuer of Howell Township is seeking the Democratic nomination while 51-year-old Jason Woolford of Marion Township is seeking the Republican nomination.



Per the Livingston Daily, Breuer is a Howell High School graduate who currently attends Eastern Michigan University and is set to graduate in the spring. He’s also a manager at Jonna’s Market.



A press release from Woolford states that Bezotte has endorsed him for the seat.



Woolford described himself “As a United States Marine Veteran, businessman, and President of a non-profit organization”.