Ballot Language Approved for New Millage to Fund Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority

April 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township trustees on Tuesday approved ballot language seeking a new millage for Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority in August.



If approved, the five-year proposal would replace a previous millage that expired in 2025.



"The estimated revenue based on the proposed tax levy at 2.3 mills in the first year, which is 2026, is $2,489,835. That's based on $2.30 per $1,000 of taxable value," said Joe Colaianne, the township's legal counsel.



"That prior millage was 2.06 mills, which was subject to Headlee rollbacks. So, this would be both an authorization of a new millage that is greater than the millage that expired, and an increase of .24 mills."



The funding would help provide fire protection services, emergency medical and any other services set forth in Act 57 within the boundaries of the Incorporating Municipalities and to serve portions of non-incorporating municipalities.



"Most of the money from the fire millage goes to support the Fire Authority, their operations and capital," said Finance Director Susan Dryden-Hogan.



"It also funds, since the (Hartland) township owns all the buildings, we fund improvements to the buildings and other miscellaneous expenses, including things like putting up new sirens. We also have maintenance on the sirens that around town."



The ballot language is included in the Board of Trustees' agenda packet attached below.