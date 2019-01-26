Amber Reineck House Gala To Raise Funds For Recovery Housing

January 26, 2019

An upcoming event will benefit a non-profit in its venture to support individuals seeking long term treatment from addiction.



The Amber Reineck House in Livingston County will host their 2nd annual fundraising gala event on Saturday, February 16th, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. All proceeds from the Gala will help to establish recovery housing, provide substance use education and outreach in the community.



The Amber Reineck House is dedicated to acquiring affordable properties to be used by nonprofit organizations as housing and treatment services for those seeking long term recovery. Courtney Atsalakis of Pinckney began the organization in memory of her sister Amber Reineck, who died of a heroin overdose in December of 2015 at the age of 33.



Next month’s fundraiser aims to also raise awareness about the need for appropriate and quality recovery homes in Livingston County. Tickets to the Amber Reineck House Gala include dinner, live entertainment, raffles and the chance to hear guest speakers discuss issues pertaining to substance use disorder and the local community’s needs. The event runs from 6 to 11pm, with doors opening at 5:30pm.



Details can be found at the attachment below.