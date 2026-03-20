AAA: Busy Travel Period For Spring Breakers

March 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Spring Break isn’t a national holiday, but for many families it’s an annual tradition.



That’s according to AAA Michigan. It reports a survey showed one in four Michiganders or 26% reported plans to travel for spring break.



The Auto Club Group says many will be flocking to Florida; Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa are among the top 10 most popular domestic Spring Break destinations. The Sunshine State is said to dominate this time of year as travelers seek a reliably warm climate to spend time at the beach or enjoy theme parks.



Many travelers will also be hitting the road for Spring Break – but amid soaring gas prices.



AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said “The recent gas price hike comes after most people had already finalized their spring break travel plans, so it is unlikely that they will cancel their trips. What we typically see is that travelers rebalance their budgets. Many choose to spend a little less on dining out or shopping so they can keep their itinerary intact.”



Woodland noted the survey also revealed spring break is a family affair - and about 67% of those from Michigan planning to travel will be doing so with their immediate family which includes spouse, children, and parents.



Orlando, Los Angeles, and Phoenix were said to be the most popular rental car destinations, and the top bookings by state were Florida, California, Texas, Hawaii, and Arizona.



AAA reports air travel continues, but a partial government shutdown can create pressure points across the system. Travelers may encounter longer lines at security, fewer nonessential services, and occasional schedule adjustments while agencies manage staffing and priorities.



More tips and travel guidance are available in the attached release.