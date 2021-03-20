Zoom Event To Feature "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" Author

March 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members have an opportunity to register for a virtual presentation featuring the author of this year’s pick for the Livingston Reads project.



The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson is the featured Livingston Reads selection - a “One Book, One Community” project that runs from March 1st to April 30th at the six Livingston County Libraries.



Richardson is a multiple-award winning author. Her book is said to offer a powerful message about how the written word affects people — a story of hope and heartbreak, raw courage, and strength splintered with poverty and oppression, and one woman’s chances beyond the dark hollows. The book was said to be inspired by the true and historical blue-skinned people of Kentucky and the fierce, brave Packhorse Librarians who used the power of literacy to overcome bigotry and fear during the Great Depression.



Beginning March 25th, people can register for the Zoom presentation with Richardson on April 8th from 7-8pm. She’ll discuss her novel, her writing process, and answer attendee questions. A link to register is provided.